Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1896 S 225TH Avenue

1896 South 225th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1896 South 225th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful two story home located in the desirable community of Sundance. Home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft. Open eat in kitchen offers black appliances, kitchen island and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Located upstairs you will find a loft, as well as, all the bedrooms which are big enough to fit even the largest of furniture. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Oversized lot offers a huge back yard and a 3 car garage. ''Property is listed in As Is condition'' ***No Housing Vouchers***If you would like to find out about the application & approval process you can visit http://metrowb.com/flipbook/?page=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1896 S 225TH Avenue have any available units?
1896 S 225TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1896 S 225TH Avenue have?
Some of 1896 S 225TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1896 S 225TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1896 S 225TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1896 S 225TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1896 S 225TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 1896 S 225TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1896 S 225TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1896 S 225TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1896 S 225TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1896 S 225TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1896 S 225TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1896 S 225TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1896 S 225TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1896 S 225TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1896 S 225TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
