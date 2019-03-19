1896 S 225TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Beautiful two story home located in the desirable community of Sundance. Home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft. Open eat in kitchen offers black appliances, kitchen island and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Located upstairs you will find a loft, as well as, all the bedrooms which are big enough to fit even the largest of furniture. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Oversized lot offers a huge back yard and a 3 car garage. ''Property is listed in As Is condition'' ***No Housing Vouchers***If you would like to find out about the application & approval process you can visit http://metrowb.com/flipbook/?page=1