Buckeye, AZ
1102 S 242ND Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

1102 S 242ND Lane

1102 South 242nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1102 South 242nd Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Open and Spacious floor plan with plenty of storage. You won't be disappointed! *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 S 242ND Lane have any available units?
1102 S 242ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 S 242ND Lane have?
Some of 1102 S 242ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 S 242ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1102 S 242ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 S 242ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1102 S 242ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 1102 S 242ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1102 S 242ND Lane offers parking.
Does 1102 S 242ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 S 242ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 S 242ND Lane have a pool?
No, 1102 S 242ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1102 S 242ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 1102 S 242ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 S 242ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 S 242ND Lane has units with dishwashers.

