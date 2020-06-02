Rent Calculator
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
1102 S 242ND Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1102 S 242ND Lane
1102 South 242nd Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1102 South 242nd Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Open and Spacious floor plan with plenty of storage. You won't be disappointed! *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1102 S 242ND Lane have any available units?
1102 S 242ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1102 S 242ND Lane have?
Some of 1102 S 242ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1102 S 242ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1102 S 242ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 S 242ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1102 S 242ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 1102 S 242ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1102 S 242ND Lane offers parking.
Does 1102 S 242ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 S 242ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 S 242ND Lane have a pool?
No, 1102 S 242ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1102 S 242ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 1102 S 242ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 S 242ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 S 242ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
