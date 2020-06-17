Rent Calculator
Bisbee, AZ
4 Campbell Avenue
4 Campbell Avenue
4 Campbell Ave
Location
4 Campbell Ave, Bisbee, AZ 85603
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 Campbell Avenue have any available units?
4 Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bisbee, AZ
.
Is 4 Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4 Campbell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4 Campbell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bisbee
.
Does 4 Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 4 Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4 Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4 Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4 Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4 Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Campbell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Campbell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
