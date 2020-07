Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub 24hr maintenance carport dog park internet access package receiving

Come home to Edgewater Apartments where you'll find the apartment home that's perfect for you. Thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, our four floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient and stunningly appointed amenities including an all-electric kitchen, balcony or patio, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, washer and dryer, walk-in closets, extra storage space, hardwood flooring, tile flooring, pantry, refrigerator and more! Select units have vertical blinds and a wood burning fireplace.