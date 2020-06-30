Rent Calculator
930 E DORIS Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:54 AM
930 E DORIS Street
930 Doris Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
930 Doris Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great property. Lots of tile except in bedrooms are carpet. Big Rooms. Big back yard. Ready to move in. Tenant will need their own fridge, washer & dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 E DORIS Street have any available units?
930 E DORIS Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 930 E DORIS Street have?
Some of 930 E DORIS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 930 E DORIS Street currently offering any rent specials?
930 E DORIS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 E DORIS Street pet-friendly?
No, 930 E DORIS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Avondale
.
Does 930 E DORIS Street offer parking?
No, 930 E DORIS Street does not offer parking.
Does 930 E DORIS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 E DORIS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 E DORIS Street have a pool?
No, 930 E DORIS Street does not have a pool.
Does 930 E DORIS Street have accessible units?
No, 930 E DORIS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 930 E DORIS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 E DORIS Street has units with dishwashers.
