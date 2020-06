918 E LOCUST Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

DON'T MISS THE CHANCE TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE TRES RIOS LANDING COMMUNITY! BUILT IN 2018, THE HOUSE FEATURES LIKE NEW, STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. THERE IS TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES & LUSH CARPETING IN THE BEDROOMS. CORDLESS CEILINIG FANS IN THE BEDROOMS. DOUBLE SLIDING GLASS DOOR EXITS TO THE BACKYARD THAT BOASTS SYNTHETIC TURF & GRAVEL SCAPING. THERE IS A $100.00 ADMIN FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET - NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 FOR EACH PRIMARY APPLICANT. THERE IS A $25 FEE TO RUN A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ANY OCCUPANTS OVER 18 WHO ARE NOT PRIMARY APPLICANTS. FEES ARE TO BE PAID FROM OUR WEBSITE HOMEPAGE. PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN ON THE APPLICATION COVER SHEET.