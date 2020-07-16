810 East Agua Fria Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This newly built home features vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, dual refrigerator doors and a kitchen island! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and walkl in shower! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.