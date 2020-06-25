All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like
730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001

730 N 112th Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

730 N 112th Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed, 2 Bath two story home Ready to rent, Avondale AZ Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 - 730 N 112th Dr is a house in Avondale, AZ 85323. This 1,898 square foot house sits on a 4,126 square foot lot and features 3 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 bathrooms. This property was built in 2004. Nearby schools include Canyon Breeze Elementary School and Littleton Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Uniko Foodservice, Earthy Goodies and Saguaro Liquor Grocery LLC. Nearby coffee shops include Circle K, Circle K and Circle K. Nearby restaurants include Carlos O'Brien's Mexican Restaurant - Avondale, Culver's and Garden Grille & Bar.

Cross Streets: Avondale Blvd & Van Buren St:

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4844557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 have any available units?
730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 currently offering any rent specials?
730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 is pet friendly.
Does 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 offer parking?
No, 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 does not offer parking.
Does 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 have a pool?
No, 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 does not have a pool.
Does 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 have accessible units?
No, 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 BedroomsAvondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly ApartmentsAvondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater SpringsHarbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado College