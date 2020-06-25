730 N 112th Dr 21245127 - Location 001.

Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed, 2 Bath two story home Ready to rent, Avondale AZ Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 - 730 N 112th Dr is a house in Avondale, AZ 85323. This 1,898 square foot house sits on a 4,126 square foot lot and features 3 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 bathrooms. This property was built in 2004. Nearby schools include Canyon Breeze Elementary School and Littleton Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Uniko Foodservice, Earthy Goodies and Saguaro Liquor Grocery LLC. Nearby coffee shops include Circle K, Circle K and Circle K. Nearby restaurants include Carlos O'Brien's Mexican Restaurant - Avondale, Culver's and Garden Grille & Bar.



Cross Streets: Avondale Blvd & Van Buren St:



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4844557)