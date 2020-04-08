713 East Whyman Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful two-story, 4 bedroom, & 2.5 baths in Avondale.Private courtyard style entrance, formal dining room, great room, kitchen and a nice sized pantry. Master Suite includes full master bath with separate shower and tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. Three car tandem garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 DOGS UNDER 25 LBS/ NO CATS)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.