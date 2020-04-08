All apartments in Avondale
Avondale, AZ
713 East Whyman Avenue
713 East Whyman Avenue

713 East Whyman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

713 East Whyman Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful two-story, 4 bedroom, & 2.5 baths in Avondale.Private courtyard style entrance, formal dining room, great room, kitchen and a nice sized pantry. Master Suite includes full master bath with separate shower and tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. Three car tandem garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 DOGS UNDER 25 LBS/ NO CATS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 East Whyman Avenue have any available units?
713 East Whyman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 East Whyman Avenue have?
Some of 713 East Whyman Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 East Whyman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
713 East Whyman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 East Whyman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 East Whyman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 713 East Whyman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 713 East Whyman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 713 East Whyman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 East Whyman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 East Whyman Avenue have a pool?
No, 713 East Whyman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 713 East Whyman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 713 East Whyman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 713 East Whyman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 East Whyman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
