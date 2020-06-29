All apartments in Avondale
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:21 AM

709 N 111 Drive

709 111th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

709 111th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
VERY CLEAN 3 BED/2.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE + LOFT. ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS. NICE OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. MASTER BATH W/DUAL SINKS AND SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. COMMUNITY POOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 N 111 Drive have any available units?
709 N 111 Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 N 111 Drive have?
Some of 709 N 111 Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 N 111 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 N 111 Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 N 111 Drive pet-friendly?
No, 709 N 111 Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 709 N 111 Drive offer parking?
Yes, 709 N 111 Drive offers parking.
Does 709 N 111 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 N 111 Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 N 111 Drive have a pool?
Yes, 709 N 111 Drive has a pool.
Does 709 N 111 Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 N 111 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 N 111 Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 N 111 Drive has units with dishwashers.
