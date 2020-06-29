709 N 111 Drive

VERY CLEAN 3 BED/2.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE + LOFT. ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS. NICE OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. MASTER BATH W/DUAL SINKS AND SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. COMMUNITY POOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
