600 North 4th Street, Avondale, AZ 85323 North Old Town
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
Single level unit, all ceramic tile, private patio, W/D hook-ups covered parking. Close by shopping, schools and bus route, tenant pays electric APS Water trash and sewer included. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
