Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3909 N 103RD Drive
3909 North 103rd Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3909 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Westwind
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3909 N 103RD Drive have any available units?
3909 N 103RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3909 N 103RD Drive have?
Some of 3909 N 103RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3909 N 103RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3909 N 103RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 N 103RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3909 N 103RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Avondale
.
Does 3909 N 103RD Drive offer parking?
No, 3909 N 103RD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3909 N 103RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 N 103RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 N 103RD Drive have a pool?
No, 3909 N 103RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3909 N 103RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3909 N 103RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 N 103RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 N 103RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
