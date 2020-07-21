All apartments in Avondale
3809 N 106TH Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

3809 N 106TH Drive

3809 North 106th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3809 North 106th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Westwind

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 N 106TH Drive have any available units?
3809 N 106TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 N 106TH Drive have?
Some of 3809 N 106TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 N 106TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3809 N 106TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 N 106TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3809 N 106TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3809 N 106TH Drive offer parking?
No, 3809 N 106TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3809 N 106TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 N 106TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 N 106TH Drive have a pool?
No, 3809 N 106TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3809 N 106TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 3809 N 106TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 N 106TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 N 106TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
