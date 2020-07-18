3713 N 105th Ln

Amenities
Available 07/24/20 Great single level home in fantastic location now available for move in. Just across the street from a large community park for easy entertainment and exercise. The interior boasts both a family room and living room with Saltillo tile throughout the main areas. Brand new carpets installed in the bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Lovely fenced in backyard, side RV gate and extremely low maintenance front yard. All appliances convey. Come see today.
Resident is responsible for all utilities
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
2.5% monthly TPT
1.4% monthly admin fee
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5907170)