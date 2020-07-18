3713 N 105th Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Available 07/24/20 Great single level home in fantastic location now available for move in. Just across the street from a large community park for easy entertainment and exercise. The interior boasts both a family room and living room with Saltillo tile throughout the main areas. Brand new carpets installed in the bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Lovely fenced in backyard, side RV gate and extremely low maintenance front yard. All appliances convey. Come see today.



Resident is responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

2.5% monthly TPT

1.4% monthly admin fee

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5907170)