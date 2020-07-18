All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 3713 N 105th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
3713 N 105th Ln
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

3713 N 105th Ln

3713 North 105th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3713 North 105th Lane, Avondale, AZ 85392
Westwind

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Available 07/24/20 Great single level home in fantastic location now available for move in. Just across the street from a large community park for easy entertainment and exercise. The interior boasts both a family room and living room with Saltillo tile throughout the main areas. Brand new carpets installed in the bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Lovely fenced in backyard, side RV gate and extremely low maintenance front yard. All appliances convey. Come see today.

Resident is responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
2.5% monthly TPT
1.4% monthly admin fee
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5907170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 N 105th Ln have any available units?
3713 N 105th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 N 105th Ln have?
Some of 3713 N 105th Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 N 105th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3713 N 105th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 N 105th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3713 N 105th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3713 N 105th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3713 N 105th Ln offers parking.
Does 3713 N 105th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 N 105th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 N 105th Ln have a pool?
No, 3713 N 105th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3713 N 105th Ln have accessible units?
No, 3713 N 105th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 N 105th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 N 105th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College