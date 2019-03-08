3539 N 130th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom cul-de-sac home located on an extended lot with large/private backyard. Newer paint, carpet & tile! Huge eat-in kitchen, upgraded Europian white cabinets, built-in microwave, pantry, surround sound, refrigerator/washer/dryer, security system & extended length garage. Versatile floor plan allows for formal dining & separate family and living room. Excellent location close to schools, shopping, I-10 & Loop 101 and Luke Air Force Base. Tenant to verify room dimensions and school information. Application fee applies.