Avondale, AZ
3539 N 130th Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:53 AM

3539 N 130th Drive

3539 North 130th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3539 North 130th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Sage Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom cul-de-sac home located on an extended lot with large/private backyard. Newer paint, carpet & tile! Huge eat-in kitchen, upgraded Europian white cabinets, built-in microwave, pantry, surround sound, refrigerator/washer/dryer, security system & extended length garage. Versatile floor plan allows for formal dining & separate family and living room. Excellent location close to schools, shopping, I-10 & Loop 101 and Luke Air Force Base. Tenant to verify room dimensions and school information. Application fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 N 130th Drive have any available units?
3539 N 130th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 N 130th Drive have?
Some of 3539 N 130th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 N 130th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3539 N 130th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 N 130th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3539 N 130th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3539 N 130th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3539 N 130th Drive offers parking.
Does 3539 N 130th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3539 N 130th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 N 130th Drive have a pool?
No, 3539 N 130th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3539 N 130th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3539 N 130th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 N 130th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3539 N 130th Drive has units with dishwashers.
