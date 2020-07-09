All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 3361 N 129TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
3361 N 129TH Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

3361 N 129TH Drive

3361 North 129th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3361 North 129th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Sage Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
!! Attention Several Applications Received !!Listing will be updated on Monday. HOME FEATURES: 2496 SQFT of Living Area, 4 Bedrooms the Home was recently upgraded with new paint and new flooring. The Kitchen has SS Gas Stove, SS Refrigerator, SS Microwave,kitchen Island plenty of cabinetry and also 2 pantries.The master bedroom features Laminate flooring separate shower and tub with walk -in closet, all other bedrooms have carpet flooring. All rooms have ceiling fans. The hallway bathroom has double sinks. Family Room and Formal dining area. This home has an open floor plan with 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3361 N 129TH Drive have any available units?
3361 N 129TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3361 N 129TH Drive have?
Some of 3361 N 129TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3361 N 129TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3361 N 129TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3361 N 129TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3361 N 129TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3361 N 129TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3361 N 129TH Drive offers parking.
Does 3361 N 129TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3361 N 129TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3361 N 129TH Drive have a pool?
No, 3361 N 129TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3361 N 129TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 3361 N 129TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3361 N 129TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3361 N 129TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College