3320 N LAKESHORE Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Four bedroom, 3 bath home with private fenced POOL. Corner lot in cul-de-sac. Large vaulted formal living/dining room; Family room w/ gas fireplace is open to the spacious kitchen which features granite counters, gas stove, microwave, pantry, desk work area. Double-door bedroom downstairs near a bath w/ shower could also be an office or guest room. Master bedroom features two walk-in closets, large bathroom w/ tub and shower, balcony overlooking pool. Two other bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom. All tile and laminate flooring downstairs. Upstair bedrooms carpeted. Backyard has fenced pool plus grass play area w/ mature shade trees and covered patio. Three car garage with lots of storage cabinets! Sorry, no pets allowed.