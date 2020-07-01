All apartments in Avondale
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

3320 N LAKESHORE Court

3320 North Lakeshore Court · No Longer Available
Location

3320 North Lakeshore Court, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Four bedroom, 3 bath home with private fenced POOL. Corner lot in cul-de-sac. Large vaulted formal living/dining room; Family room w/ gas fireplace is open to the spacious kitchen which features granite counters, gas stove, microwave, pantry, desk work area. Double-door bedroom downstairs near a bath w/ shower could also be an office or guest room. Master bedroom features two walk-in closets, large bathroom w/ tub and shower, balcony overlooking pool. Two other bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom. All tile and laminate flooring downstairs. Upstair bedrooms carpeted. Backyard has fenced pool plus grass play area w/ mature shade trees and covered patio. Three car garage with lots of storage cabinets! Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 N LAKESHORE Court have any available units?
3320 N LAKESHORE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 N LAKESHORE Court have?
Some of 3320 N LAKESHORE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 N LAKESHORE Court currently offering any rent specials?
3320 N LAKESHORE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 N LAKESHORE Court pet-friendly?
No, 3320 N LAKESHORE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3320 N LAKESHORE Court offer parking?
Yes, 3320 N LAKESHORE Court offers parking.
Does 3320 N LAKESHORE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 N LAKESHORE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 N LAKESHORE Court have a pool?
Yes, 3320 N LAKESHORE Court has a pool.
Does 3320 N LAKESHORE Court have accessible units?
No, 3320 N LAKESHORE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 N LAKESHORE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 N LAKESHORE Court has units with dishwashers.

