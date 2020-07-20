All apartments in Avondale
3110 N 130TH Lane
3110 N 130TH Lane

3110 North 130th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3110 North 130th Lane, Avondale, AZ 85392

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great split floor plan home with 3 beds and 2 baths.Nice kitchen with breakfast bar. Spacious living room, vaulted ceilings, dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

