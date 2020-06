Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room

This fantastic 4 bedroom/3 bath single level home features two tone paint throughout, newer carpet, upgraded fans and so much more! The home also has a extra room/den, perfect for a game room or office. The property is in excellent condition and ready for immediate move in. You will not want to miss this one!