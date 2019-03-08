All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 2926 N 108TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
2926 N 108TH Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

2926 N 108TH Avenue

2926 North 108th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2926 North 108th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Split master floor plan * popular garden lakes * very sharp home * neutral tile & carpet * maple cabinets * built-in microwave * garden tub * 2 inch blinds * vaulted ceilings * plant shelves * extended covered patio * picture perfect landscape * fruit trees * security door * this one is nice!2.5% to be added to the monthly rent for a total monthly payment of $1614.38

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 N 108TH Avenue have any available units?
2926 N 108TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 N 108TH Avenue have?
Some of 2926 N 108TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 N 108TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2926 N 108TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 N 108TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2926 N 108TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 2926 N 108TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2926 N 108TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2926 N 108TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 N 108TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 N 108TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2926 N 108TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2926 N 108TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2926 N 108TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 N 108TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2926 N 108TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College