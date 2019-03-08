2926 N 108TH Avenue

2926 North 108th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392 Garden Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Split master floor plan * popular garden lakes * very sharp home * neutral tile & carpet * maple cabinets * built-in microwave * garden tub * 2 inch blinds * vaulted ceilings * plant shelves * extended covered patio * picture perfect landscape * fruit trees * security door * this one is nice!2.5% to be added to the monthly rent for a total monthly payment of $1614.38
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
