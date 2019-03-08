2926 N 108TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Split master floor plan * popular garden lakes * very sharp home * neutral tile & carpet * maple cabinets * built-in microwave * garden tub * 2 inch blinds * vaulted ceilings * plant shelves * extended covered patio * picture perfect landscape * fruit trees * security door * this one is nice!2.5% to be added to the monthly rent for a total monthly payment of $1614.38