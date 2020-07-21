All apartments in Avondale
2713 N 123RD Avenue
2713 N 123RD Avenue

2713 North 123rd Avenue · No Longer Available
2713 North 123rd Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
pool
Beautiful Rancho Santa Fe Home on Oversized Lot with Swimming Pool. Open floorplan w/ vaulted ceilings and arched doorways. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, dining nook w/ backyard view, ample cabinet space, built-in microwave, new refrigerator. Kitchen is open to spacious family room w/ a gas fireplace. Master suite includes large bedroom, walk-in closet, double sink vanity, separate garden tub and walk-in shower. Backyard has a covered patio overlooking the pool and the enormous backyard. Easy access to I-10, shopping center and parks. Washer & Dryer included. Pool Service Included. City Tax: 2.5%, Mo Admin: 2%

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 2713 N 123RD Avenue have any available units?
2713 N 123RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 N 123RD Avenue have?
Some of 2713 N 123RD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 N 123RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2713 N 123RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 N 123RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2713 N 123RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 2713 N 123RD Avenue offer parking?
No, 2713 N 123RD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2713 N 123RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 N 123RD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 N 123RD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2713 N 123RD Avenue has a pool.
Does 2713 N 123RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2713 N 123RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 N 123RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 N 123RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
