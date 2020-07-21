2713 N 123RD Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Rancho Santa Fe Home on Oversized Lot with Swimming Pool. Open floorplan w/ vaulted ceilings and arched doorways. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, dining nook w/ backyard view, ample cabinet space, built-in microwave, new refrigerator. Kitchen is open to spacious family room w/ a gas fireplace. Master suite includes large bedroom, walk-in closet, double sink vanity, separate garden tub and walk-in shower. Backyard has a covered patio overlooking the pool and the enormous backyard. Easy access to I-10, shopping center and parks. Washer & Dryer included. Pool Service Included. City Tax: 2.5%, Mo Admin: 2%