Fully furnished short term rental ~Peak pricing (Feb-March) $5,000/mo + taxes and fees~Off peak pricing (June-Sept) $2,800/month + taxes and fees. Great 3 bedroom home with a backyard that screams ''Good Times!'' Fenced pool, tiki bar with built in BBQ, and firepit with surround seating. Indoors the cozy living room will be a great spot to relax, or you can shoot a game of pool if the action is still going. Linens and towels are provided.