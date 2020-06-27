Rent Calculator
2433 N 127TH Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM
1 of 18
2433 N 127TH Avenue
2433 North 127th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2433 North 127th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 4B2B3G IN THE CUL-DE-SAC. BACKYARD HAS A BEAUTIFUL POOL. CLOSE TO THE FREEWAYS, WEST GATE AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2433 N 127TH Avenue have any available units?
2433 N 127TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2433 N 127TH Avenue have?
Some of 2433 N 127TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 2433 N 127TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2433 N 127TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 N 127TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2433 N 127TH Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Avondale
.
Does 2433 N 127TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2433 N 127TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2433 N 127TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 N 127TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 N 127TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2433 N 127TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 2433 N 127TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2433 N 127TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 N 127TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 N 127TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
