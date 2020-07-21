All apartments in Avondale
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM

2418 N 125TH Drive

2418 North 125th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2418 North 125th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS HOME IN THE RANCHO SANTA FE COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING CENTERS. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 N 125TH Drive have any available units?
2418 N 125TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 N 125TH Drive have?
Some of 2418 N 125TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 N 125TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2418 N 125TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 N 125TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2418 N 125TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 2418 N 125TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2418 N 125TH Drive offers parking.
Does 2418 N 125TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 N 125TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 N 125TH Drive have a pool?
No, 2418 N 125TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2418 N 125TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 2418 N 125TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 N 125TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 N 125TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
