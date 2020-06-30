All apartments in Avondale
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:24 AM

213 S 122nd Avenue

213 South 122nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

213 South 122nd Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
GOLF COURSE LOT! 2 MASTER SUITES, SPACIOUS, NICE CLEAN HOUSE, ONLY A FEW MINUTES TO I-10. MUST SEE! SORRY NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 S 122nd Avenue have any available units?
213 S 122nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 S 122nd Avenue have?
Some of 213 S 122nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 S 122nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
213 S 122nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 S 122nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 213 S 122nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 213 S 122nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 213 S 122nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 213 S 122nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 S 122nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 S 122nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 213 S 122nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 213 S 122nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 213 S 122nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 213 S 122nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 S 122nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

