Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
1956 North 107th Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 4:13 PM

1956 North 107th Drive

1956 North 107th Drive · (602) 772-3832
Location

1956 North 107th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Crystal Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1909 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.5% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 North 107th Drive have any available units?
1956 North 107th Drive has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 1956 North 107th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1956 North 107th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 North 107th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1956 North 107th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1956 North 107th Drive offer parking?
No, 1956 North 107th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1956 North 107th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1956 North 107th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 North 107th Drive have a pool?
No, 1956 North 107th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1956 North 107th Drive have accessible units?
No, 1956 North 107th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 North 107th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1956 North 107th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1956 North 107th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1956 North 107th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
