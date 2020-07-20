Rent Calculator
1717 N 127TH Avenue
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM
1 of 1
1717 N 127TH Avenue
1717 North 127th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1717 North 127th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 N 127TH Avenue have any available units?
1717 N 127TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1717 N 127TH Avenue have?
Some of 1717 N 127TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1717 N 127TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1717 N 127TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 N 127TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1717 N 127TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Avondale
.
Does 1717 N 127TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1717 N 127TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1717 N 127TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 N 127TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 N 127TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1717 N 127TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1717 N 127TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1717 N 127TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 N 127TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 N 127TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
