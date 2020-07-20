All apartments in Avondale
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

1717 N 127TH Avenue

1717 North 127th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1717 North 127th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 N 127TH Avenue have any available units?
1717 N 127TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 N 127TH Avenue have?
Some of 1717 N 127TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 N 127TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1717 N 127TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 N 127TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1717 N 127TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 1717 N 127TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1717 N 127TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1717 N 127TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 N 127TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 N 127TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1717 N 127TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1717 N 127TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1717 N 127TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 N 127TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 N 127TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
