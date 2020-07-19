1710 N 125TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This 4b/2b home is gorgeous. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances.Home has separate living, family and dining room. Family room has beautiful gas fireplace. Close to shopping centers and freeways. Come see your new home.