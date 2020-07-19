1710 N 125TH Lane

1710 N 125th Ln, Avondale, AZ 85392 Rancho Santa Fe
This 4b/2b home is gorgeous. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances.Home has separate living, family and dining room. Family room has beautiful gas fireplace. Close to shopping centers and freeways. Come see your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
