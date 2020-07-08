13263 W Flower St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b081bf00f ---- Talk about SPACIOUS, Large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with a loft & a downstairs master suite in Dysart Ranch Community! Warm paint colors makes home welcoming and inviting with tile through out and carpet in bedrooms. Formal living room just of the entry; large great room just off the kitchen perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is highlighted with dark cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, track lighting and includes stove, dishwasher and large pantry! Master Suite with dual vanity sinks, stand up shower, roman tub and large walk in closet, laundry room with washer/ dryer connections and extra cabinet space and half bath round out the first floor. LOFT upstairs perfect for all types of entertainment! 3 additional guest bedroom; one with bathroom en suite including shower & tub. Covered patio with grass and desert landscaping. Max 2 pets with add\'l $350 deposit per pet & Sorry No Section 8 $50 application fee non- refundable covers 2 adults 18yrs Base rent doesn\'t include monthly 5% admin fee Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove