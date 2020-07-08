All apartments in Avondale
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

13263 W Flower St

Location

13263 W Flower St, Avondale, AZ 85340
Dysart Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b081bf00f ---- Talk about SPACIOUS, Large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with a loft & a downstairs master suite in Dysart Ranch Community! Warm paint colors makes home welcoming and inviting with tile through out and carpet in bedrooms. Formal living room just of the entry; large great room just off the kitchen perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is highlighted with dark cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, track lighting and includes stove, dishwasher and large pantry! Master Suite with dual vanity sinks, stand up shower, roman tub and large walk in closet, laundry room with washer/ dryer connections and extra cabinet space and half bath round out the first floor. LOFT upstairs perfect for all types of entertainment! 3 additional guest bedroom; one with bathroom en suite including shower & tub. Covered patio with grass and desert landscaping. Max 2 pets with add\'l $350 deposit per pet & Sorry No Section 8 $50 application fee non- refundable covers 2 adults 18yrs Base rent doesn\'t include monthly 5% admin fee Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13263 W Flower St have any available units?
13263 W Flower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13263 W Flower St have?
Some of 13263 W Flower St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13263 W Flower St currently offering any rent specials?
13263 W Flower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13263 W Flower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13263 W Flower St is pet friendly.
Does 13263 W Flower St offer parking?
No, 13263 W Flower St does not offer parking.
Does 13263 W Flower St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13263 W Flower St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13263 W Flower St have a pool?
No, 13263 W Flower St does not have a pool.
Does 13263 W Flower St have accessible units?
No, 13263 W Flower St does not have accessible units.
Does 13263 W Flower St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13263 W Flower St has units with dishwashers.

