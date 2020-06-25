All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 13001 West Weldon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
13001 West Weldon Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:53 PM

13001 West Weldon Avenue

13001 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13001 West Weldon Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Sage Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great single level! Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances and stainless steel sink. Master bedroom suite includes plush carpet, walk-in closet and private bath. Covered patio that overlooks low maintenance desert landscape.

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13001 West Weldon Avenue have any available units?
13001 West Weldon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13001 West Weldon Avenue have?
Some of 13001 West Weldon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13001 West Weldon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13001 West Weldon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13001 West Weldon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13001 West Weldon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13001 West Weldon Avenue offer parking?
No, 13001 West Weldon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13001 West Weldon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13001 West Weldon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13001 West Weldon Avenue have a pool?
No, 13001 West Weldon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13001 West Weldon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13001 West Weldon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13001 West Weldon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13001 West Weldon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College