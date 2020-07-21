All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12822 West Fairmount Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12822 West Fairmount Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:46 PM

12822 West Fairmount Avenue

12822 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12822 West Fairmount Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Sage Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.5% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12822 West Fairmount Avenue have any available units?
12822 West Fairmount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 12822 West Fairmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12822 West Fairmount Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12822 West Fairmount Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12822 West Fairmount Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12822 West Fairmount Avenue offer parking?
No, 12822 West Fairmount Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12822 West Fairmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12822 West Fairmount Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12822 West Fairmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 12822 West Fairmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12822 West Fairmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12822 West Fairmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12822 West Fairmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12822 West Fairmount Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12822 West Fairmount Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12822 West Fairmount Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAvondale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College