12806 W VIRGINIA AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/91a5e27074 ---- Low Maintenance Front Desert Landscaping * Eat-in Kitchen * Oak Cabinets * Tile Counters * Window Blinds * Custom Paint * Ceiling Fans * Neutral Carpet, Vinyl, Wood & Ceramic Tile Flooring * Family Room * Formal Living and Dining Room * Loft * Full Master Bathroom w/Double Sinks * Covered Patio * 2 Car Garage w/Service Door * * What a Great Find~! & GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE. **IF IT\'S ACTIVE IT\'S AVAILABLE** NO HOUSING VOUCHERS OR CATS** 2.5 Bath 4 Bedroom