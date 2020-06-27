All apartments in Avondale
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

12806 W VIRGINIA AVE

12806 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12806 West Virginia Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/91a5e27074 ---- Low Maintenance Front Desert Landscaping * Eat-in Kitchen * Oak Cabinets * Tile Counters * Window Blinds * Custom Paint * Ceiling Fans * Neutral Carpet, Vinyl, Wood & Ceramic Tile Flooring * Family Room * Formal Living and Dining Room * Loft * Full Master Bathroom w/Double Sinks * Covered Patio * 2 Car Garage w/Service Door * * What a Great Find~! & GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE. **IF IT\'S ACTIVE IT\'S AVAILABLE** NO HOUSING VOUCHERS OR CATS** 2.5 Bath 4 Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE have any available units?
12806 W VIRGINIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE have?
Some of 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
12806 W VIRGINIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE offers parking.
Does 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE have a pool?
No, 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12806 W VIRGINIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
