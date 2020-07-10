All apartments in Avondale
Last updated March 19 2019

12763 W Palm Ln

12763 W Palm Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12763 W Palm Ln, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db3a3c805c ----
Home only has carpet in the closets - tile and wood vinyl through out so very family friendly! Property features vaulted ceilings and tile in main living area. Open concept den that flows in dining area and kitchen. Kitchen features a great breakfast bar and all appliances. Split floor plan! Double door grand entrance to master suite which includes a walk in closet, private bath with dual sinks, stand up shower and separate tub. Other side of the home has a washer/dryer closet with appliances included, a guest bath and two nice sized guest bedrooms with side by side closet. Covered patio. Home is pet friendly to two pets max with additional $500 fee. Sorry no section 8.

$50 non-refundable application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent doesn\'t include 5% monthly administrative fee which includes taxes

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Range/Stove
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12763 W Palm Ln have any available units?
12763 W Palm Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12763 W Palm Ln have?
Some of 12763 W Palm Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12763 W Palm Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12763 W Palm Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12763 W Palm Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12763 W Palm Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12763 W Palm Ln offer parking?
No, 12763 W Palm Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12763 W Palm Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12763 W Palm Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12763 W Palm Ln have a pool?
No, 12763 W Palm Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12763 W Palm Ln have accessible units?
No, 12763 W Palm Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12763 W Palm Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12763 W Palm Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

