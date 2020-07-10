12763 W Palm Ln

Amenities

Home only has carpet in the closets - tile and wood vinyl through out so very family friendly! Property features vaulted ceilings and tile in main living area. Open concept den that flows in dining area and kitchen. Kitchen features a great breakfast bar and all appliances. Split floor plan! Double door grand entrance to master suite which includes a walk in closet, private bath with dual sinks, stand up shower and separate tub. Other side of the home has a washer/dryer closet with appliances included, a guest bath and two nice sized guest bedrooms with side by side closet. Covered patio. Home is pet friendly to two pets max with additional $500 fee. Sorry no section 8.



$50 non-refundable application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent doesn\'t include 5% monthly administrative fee which includes taxes



