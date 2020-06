Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A must see in Corte Sierra! Great curb appeal ! This 4bd 2 bath with over 1600 sq ft. Carpet and tile in all the right places. Master bedroom Split. Double door entry off living room to 4th bedroom or use for a office or den. All appliances included, nice size back yard with covered patio! Great location, North South Exposure, close to Schools, Shopping and more!