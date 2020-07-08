All apartments in Avondale
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM

12713 W Holly Street

12713 West Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

12713 West Holly Street, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Very nice home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12713 W Holly Street have any available units?
12713 W Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 12713 W Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
12713 W Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12713 W Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 12713 W Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12713 W Holly Street offer parking?
No, 12713 W Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 12713 W Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12713 W Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12713 W Holly Street have a pool?
No, 12713 W Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 12713 W Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 12713 W Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12713 W Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12713 W Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12713 W Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12713 W Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

