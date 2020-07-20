All apartments in Avondale
12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue

12654 West Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12654 West Columbus Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for move in April 6th. This 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home is conveniently located near schools, shopping and more! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and includes a refrigerator. The following upgrades are scheduled to be installed throughout the home prior to occupancy: Quartz counters, sinks, faucets and bathroom lights The home has a great floor plan and features vaulted ceilings, blinds, neutral tile, custom paint, ceiling fans and sunscreens. The home includes a washer and dryer too! Enjoy the outdoors in the shade of your large front porch and covered patio in the backyard. This home is well maintained, pristine and ready for you to call it home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue have any available units?
12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue have?
Some of 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
