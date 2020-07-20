12654 W COLUMBUS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for move in April 6th. This 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home is conveniently located near schools, shopping and more! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and includes a refrigerator. The following upgrades are scheduled to be installed throughout the home prior to occupancy: Quartz counters, sinks, faucets and bathroom lights The home has a great floor plan and features vaulted ceilings, blinds, neutral tile, custom paint, ceiling fans and sunscreens. The home includes a washer and dryer too! Enjoy the outdoors in the shade of your large front porch and covered patio in the backyard. This home is well maintained, pristine and ready for you to call it home.