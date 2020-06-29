All apartments in Avondale
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:45 PM

12633 West Warner Street

12633 West Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

12633 West Warner Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Ligas

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1375 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $57 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1318.

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a view to the kitchen! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master suite features a large dual sink and a walk-in closet! Covered patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12633 West Warner Street have any available units?
12633 West Warner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12633 West Warner Street have?
Some of 12633 West Warner Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12633 West Warner Street currently offering any rent specials?
12633 West Warner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12633 West Warner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12633 West Warner Street is pet friendly.
Does 12633 West Warner Street offer parking?
Yes, 12633 West Warner Street offers parking.
Does 12633 West Warner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12633 West Warner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12633 West Warner Street have a pool?
No, 12633 West Warner Street does not have a pool.
Does 12633 West Warner Street have accessible units?
No, 12633 West Warner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12633 West Warner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12633 West Warner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
