12633 West Warner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1375 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $57 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1318.



A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a view to the kitchen! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master suite features a large dual sink and a walk-in closet! Covered patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



