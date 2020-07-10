All apartments in Avondale
Location

12602 Merrell Street, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A DEN AND A FENCED POOL *** - This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1528 square feet and is located in Avondale. The interior features an open, spacious & split floor plan with a living room, kitchen with large maple butcher block top island, extended cabinets, pantry and granite countertops, dining room, den (which could also be used as a bedroom), office nook, master suite with a walk in closet and separate exit to back yard, separate garden tub & shower in the master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, built in work bench & cabinets, ac unit and extra lighting, extended covered patio, desert front yard landscaping, extended driveway, RV gate, shed, grass back yard landscaping, fenced pool with a raised deck, waterfall and heat pump to create a paradise in your own back yard. This home is also an end lot and is adjacent to a large grass common area.

Cross Streets: Thomas Road and 127th Avenue
Directions: North on 127th Avenue - Right on Merrell to the end of the street.

(RLNE5818093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12602 W Merrell Street have any available units?
12602 W Merrell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12602 W Merrell Street have?
Some of 12602 W Merrell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12602 W Merrell Street currently offering any rent specials?
12602 W Merrell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12602 W Merrell Street pet-friendly?
No, 12602 W Merrell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12602 W Merrell Street offer parking?
Yes, 12602 W Merrell Street offers parking.
Does 12602 W Merrell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12602 W Merrell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12602 W Merrell Street have a pool?
Yes, 12602 W Merrell Street has a pool.
Does 12602 W Merrell Street have accessible units?
No, 12602 W Merrell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12602 W Merrell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12602 W Merrell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

