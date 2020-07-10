12602 W Merrell Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A DEN AND A FENCED POOL *** - This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1528 square feet and is located in Avondale. The interior features an open, spacious & split floor plan with a living room, kitchen with large maple butcher block top island, extended cabinets, pantry and granite countertops, dining room, den (which could also be used as a bedroom), office nook, master suite with a walk in closet and separate exit to back yard, separate garden tub & shower in the master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, built in work bench & cabinets, ac unit and extra lighting, extended covered patio, desert front yard landscaping, extended driveway, RV gate, shed, grass back yard landscaping, fenced pool with a raised deck, waterfall and heat pump to create a paradise in your own back yard. This home is also an end lot and is adjacent to a large grass common area.



Cross Streets: Thomas Road and 127th Avenue

Directions: North on 127th Avenue - Right on Merrell to the end of the street.



