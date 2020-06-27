Rent Calculator
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12556 W Adams St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12556 W Adams St
12556 West Adams Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12556 West Adams Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Fresh New paint, new carpet, nice open layout, 3 bedroom with a den, newer appliances, landscaping included!
(RLNE5035741)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12556 W Adams St have any available units?
12556 W Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12556 W Adams St have?
Some of 12556 W Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12556 W Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
12556 W Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12556 W Adams St pet-friendly?
No, 12556 W Adams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Avondale
.
Does 12556 W Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 12556 W Adams St offers parking.
Does 12556 W Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12556 W Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12556 W Adams St have a pool?
No, 12556 W Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 12556 W Adams St have accessible units?
No, 12556 W Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 12556 W Adams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12556 W Adams St has units with dishwashers.
