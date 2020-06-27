All apartments in Avondale
12556 W Adams St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

12556 W Adams St

12556 West Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

12556 West Adams Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Fresh New paint, new carpet, nice open layout, 3 bedroom with a den, newer appliances, landscaping included!

(RLNE5035741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12556 W Adams St have any available units?
12556 W Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12556 W Adams St have?
Some of 12556 W Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12556 W Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
12556 W Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12556 W Adams St pet-friendly?
No, 12556 W Adams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12556 W Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 12556 W Adams St offers parking.
Does 12556 W Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12556 W Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12556 W Adams St have a pool?
No, 12556 W Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 12556 W Adams St have accessible units?
No, 12556 W Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 12556 W Adams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12556 W Adams St has units with dishwashers.
