Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:43 AM
12547 W. Warner St
12547 West Warner Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12547 West Warner Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Ligas
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 Bd - 2 Ba - Corner Lot in Avondale - Remodeled - All Tile Floors - Fully Fenced Corner Lot - Pet Friendly (on approval) Renters Insurance Required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12547 W. Warner St have any available units?
12547 W. Warner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12547 W. Warner St have?
Some of 12547 W. Warner St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12547 W. Warner St currently offering any rent specials?
12547 W. Warner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12547 W. Warner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12547 W. Warner St is pet friendly.
Does 12547 W. Warner St offer parking?
No, 12547 W. Warner St does not offer parking.
Does 12547 W. Warner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12547 W. Warner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12547 W. Warner St have a pool?
No, 12547 W. Warner St does not have a pool.
Does 12547 W. Warner St have accessible units?
No, 12547 W. Warner St does not have accessible units.
Does 12547 W. Warner St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12547 W. Warner St has units with dishwashers.
