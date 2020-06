Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

THIS HOME IS GORGEOUS AND READY TO RENT. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 4TH CAN BE DEN/OFFICE. SPLIT PLAN FOR ADDED PRIVACY. LARGE GREATROOM FEATURES GAS FIREPLACE. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. ONLY THE BEDROOMS ARE CARPET. LOCATED ON A LARGE CORNER LOT NEXT TO A WONDERFUL NATURE TRAIL FOR HIKING. THIS HOME TRULY HAS IT ALL. LISTOR WRITES LEASE AND RUNS CREDIT. NO SPDS AVAILABLE. TENANTS TO VERIFY ALL SCHOOL INFORMATION PLEASE.