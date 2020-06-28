Rent Calculator
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12367 W SHERMAN Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM
12367 W SHERMAN Street
12367 West Sherman Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12367 West Sherman Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Multiple applications received.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12367 W SHERMAN Street have any available units?
12367 W SHERMAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Avondale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12367 W SHERMAN Street have?
Some of 12367 W SHERMAN Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 12367 W SHERMAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
12367 W SHERMAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12367 W SHERMAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 12367 W SHERMAN Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Avondale
.
Does 12367 W SHERMAN Street offer parking?
No, 12367 W SHERMAN Street does not offer parking.
Does 12367 W SHERMAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12367 W SHERMAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12367 W SHERMAN Street have a pool?
No, 12367 W SHERMAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 12367 W SHERMAN Street have accessible units?
No, 12367 W SHERMAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12367 W SHERMAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12367 W SHERMAN Street has units with dishwashers.
