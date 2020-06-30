12325 W WINDSOR Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Den. Very Spacious. Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of Storage. Nice large Backyard with Covered Patio, Mature Trees and RV Gate. A Must See!!! No Section 8**AGENTS, SEE REALTOR REMARKS**