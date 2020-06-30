All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12325 W WINDSOR Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM

12325 W WINDSOR Avenue

12325 West Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12325 West Windsor Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Den. Very Spacious. Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of Storage. Nice large Backyard with Covered Patio, Mature Trees and RV Gate. A Must See!!! No Section 8**AGENTS, SEE REALTOR REMARKS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue have any available units?
12325 W WINDSOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue have?
Some of 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12325 W WINDSOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue offer parking?
No, 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12325 W WINDSOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College