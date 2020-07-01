Rent Calculator
12230 W MARICOPA Street
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:07 PM
12230 W MARICOPA Street
12230 West Maricopa Street
No Longer Available
Location
12230 West Maricopa Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This single story house has 3 bed, 2 bath, a walk-in closet, and new appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12230 W MARICOPA Street have any available units?
12230 W MARICOPA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12230 W MARICOPA Street have?
Some of 12230 W MARICOPA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12230 W MARICOPA Street currently offering any rent specials?
12230 W MARICOPA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12230 W MARICOPA Street pet-friendly?
No, 12230 W MARICOPA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Avondale
.
Does 12230 W MARICOPA Street offer parking?
No, 12230 W MARICOPA Street does not offer parking.
Does 12230 W MARICOPA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12230 W MARICOPA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12230 W MARICOPA Street have a pool?
No, 12230 W MARICOPA Street does not have a pool.
Does 12230 W MARICOPA Street have accessible units?
No, 12230 W MARICOPA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12230 W MARICOPA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12230 W MARICOPA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
