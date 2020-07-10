12229 W Maricopa St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b170d6b05b ----

Home features custom neutral tan paint and custom dark wood flooring - NO carpet!! Main living area includes an open concept living and dining room with vaulted ceilings and great natural light. Kitchen nicely located off of dining so easy for entertaining. Split floor plan; master offers a view of the golf course, private bath with dual vanities and sinks, separate garden style tub and separate stand up shower, separate toilet room and walk in closet with built ins. Middle wing of home has a full bathroom, nice sized guest bath and den. Front wing includes two additional guest bedrooms that share a hall bath. Awesome hallways that add great depth to the property. Back yard has a covered patio and view fence of the golf course! Easy to maintain desert landscaping through out. Home is friendly to a maximum of two spayed/neutered pets with $600 pet fee. Sorry no section 8.



Base rent does not include monthly admin fee of 5% which covers taxes. $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over.



