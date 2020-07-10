All apartments in Avondale
12229 W Maricopa St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12229 W Maricopa St

12229 West Maricopa Street · No Longer Available
Location

12229 West Maricopa Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b170d6b05b ----
Home features custom neutral tan paint and custom dark wood flooring - NO carpet!! Main living area includes an open concept living and dining room with vaulted ceilings and great natural light. Kitchen nicely located off of dining so easy for entertaining. Split floor plan; master offers a view of the golf course, private bath with dual vanities and sinks, separate garden style tub and separate stand up shower, separate toilet room and walk in closet with built ins. Middle wing of home has a full bathroom, nice sized guest bath and den. Front wing includes two additional guest bedrooms that share a hall bath. Awesome hallways that add great depth to the property. Back yard has a covered patio and view fence of the golf course! Easy to maintain desert landscaping through out. Home is friendly to a maximum of two spayed/neutered pets with $600 pet fee. Sorry no section 8.

Base rent does not include monthly admin fee of 5% which covers taxes. $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over.

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Range/Stove
Views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

