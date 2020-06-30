All apartments in Avondale
Avondale, AZ
12219 W HADLEY Street
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

12219 W HADLEY Street

12219 West Hadley Street · No Longer Available
Location

12219 West Hadley Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available for move in 01/10/19. Tenant occupied now until end of December---please call Sherry to set an appointment to view now. Four bedrooms + office, 3 full baths, in Golf Course Community! Great floor plan features 3 split halls! 1st hall has two bedrooms w/ full bath. 2nd hall has one bedroom and an office w/ full bath. 3rd hall has master bedroom suite w/ large bathroom featuring two separate vanities, garden tub, large shower, walk-in closet. Great room w/ vaulted ceiling; inside laundry room; covered patio; two-car garage. Elementary school, park, bike paths within the subdivision. Call today to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12219 W HADLEY Street have any available units?
12219 W HADLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12219 W HADLEY Street have?
Some of 12219 W HADLEY Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12219 W HADLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
12219 W HADLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12219 W HADLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 12219 W HADLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12219 W HADLEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 12219 W HADLEY Street offers parking.
Does 12219 W HADLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12219 W HADLEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12219 W HADLEY Street have a pool?
No, 12219 W HADLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 12219 W HADLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 12219 W HADLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12219 W HADLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12219 W HADLEY Street has units with dishwashers.

