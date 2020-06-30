12219 W HADLEY Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available for move in 01/10/19. Tenant occupied now until end of December---please call Sherry to set an appointment to view now. Four bedrooms + office, 3 full baths, in Golf Course Community! Great floor plan features 3 split halls! 1st hall has two bedrooms w/ full bath. 2nd hall has one bedroom and an office w/ full bath. 3rd hall has master bedroom suite w/ large bathroom featuring two separate vanities, garden tub, large shower, walk-in closet. Great room w/ vaulted ceiling; inside laundry room; covered patio; two-car garage. Elementary school, park, bike paths within the subdivision. Call today to view!