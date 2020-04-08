12214 West Hadley Street, Avondale, AZ 85323 Coldwater Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
VERY NICE 4 BEDROOM/DEN HOME IN GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY. MASTER HAS 2 VANITIES, SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER. MASTER SPLIT. DEN AND 1 BDRM SPLIT. 2 BDRMS SPLIT. PARK,ACCESS TO MANY RESTAURANTS, FAST FOOD, SHOPPING,AND I10 FRWY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12214 W Hadley Street have any available units?
12214 W Hadley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12214 W Hadley Street have?
Some of 12214 W Hadley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12214 W Hadley Street currently offering any rent specials?
12214 W Hadley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.