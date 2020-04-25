All apartments in Avondale
12208 W PIMA Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

12208 W PIMA Street

12208 West Pima Street · No Longer Available
Location

12208 West Pima Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Cambridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Cozy home with new quarts counter top and appliances. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath rooms with a loft. Next to the community park and large grassy back yard with RV gate. New master bathroom vanity and huge master bedroom. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

