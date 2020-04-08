12169 W Del Rio Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

This beautiful single level home in the Del Rio Ranch Subdivision offers a spacious open floorpan with lots of nearby community amenities. Property features include; neutral two-tone paint, tiled flooring throughout/carpet in bedrooms/study, bonus study/office w/double doors, kitchen island, bistro breakfast bar, eat-in dining kitchen, separate tub/shower in master, staggered kitchen cabinets and recessed lighting, third car garage pass thru door, covered patio, large corner lot provides privacy. Close to schools, shopping and freeways (101/I-10). Community amenities include; nearby basketball and volleyball courts, ramadas and bbqs, splash pad/tot playgrounds, exercise circuit, landscaped greenbelts and walking/bicycling paths. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. APPOINTMENTS are REQUIRED to view this property with a valid photo ID. All applicants/intended occupants aged 18 or older are required to submit a rental application, and provide proof of income as required. 1-year lease minimum. $1,500.00 monthly Rent plus Security Deposit. Non-refundable Application fee of $45.00 includes background and credit check for each applicant. NO PRIOR EVICTIONS. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS accepted. Pets negotiable (breed restrictions may apply). AVOID RENTAL SCAMS and verify the legal property owner using the County Assessor's online property search.