All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12169 W Del Rio Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12169 W Del Rio Lane
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:30 AM

12169 W Del Rio Lane

12169 West Del Rio Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12169 West Del Rio Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323
Del Rio Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
This beautiful single level home in the Del Rio Ranch Subdivision offers a spacious open floorpan with lots of nearby community amenities. Property features include; neutral two-tone paint, tiled flooring throughout/carpet in bedrooms/study, bonus study/office w/double doors, kitchen island, bistro breakfast bar, eat-in dining kitchen, separate tub/shower in master, staggered kitchen cabinets and recessed lighting, third car garage pass thru door, covered patio, large corner lot provides privacy. Close to schools, shopping and freeways (101/I-10). Community amenities include; nearby basketball and volleyball courts, ramadas and bbqs, splash pad/tot playgrounds, exercise circuit, landscaped greenbelts and walking/bicycling paths. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. APPOINTMENTS are REQUIRED to view this property with a valid photo ID. All applicants/intended occupants aged 18 or older are required to submit a rental application, and provide proof of income as required. 1-year lease minimum. $1,500.00 monthly Rent plus Security Deposit. Non-refundable Application fee of $45.00 includes background and credit check for each applicant. NO PRIOR EVICTIONS. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS accepted. Pets negotiable (breed restrictions may apply). AVOID RENTAL SCAMS and verify the legal property owner using the County Assessor's online property search.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12169 W Del Rio Lane have any available units?
12169 W Del Rio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12169 W Del Rio Lane have?
Some of 12169 W Del Rio Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12169 W Del Rio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12169 W Del Rio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12169 W Del Rio Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12169 W Del Rio Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12169 W Del Rio Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12169 W Del Rio Lane offers parking.
Does 12169 W Del Rio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12169 W Del Rio Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12169 W Del Rio Lane have a pool?
No, 12169 W Del Rio Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12169 W Del Rio Lane have accessible units?
No, 12169 W Del Rio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12169 W Del Rio Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12169 W Del Rio Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College