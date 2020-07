Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home plus loft. Eat in kitchen offers most appliances, kitchen island and pantry for extra storage. Family room right off kitchen. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs and laundry room equipped with full size washer and dryer. Bedroom upstairs along with loft area. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. Home also features a big backyard. . ''Property is listed in As Is condition''***NO SECTION 8****NO CATS*******